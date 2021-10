DOIMUKH, 5 Oct: The Papum Pare District Health Society observed the Month of the Elderly at the CHC here on Tuesday in the presence of doctors, ASHAs, paramedical staff and others.

Speaking on the occasion, epidemiologist Ili Angu said that learning technological or digital advancement may help the elderly people in various ways.

DMO Dr Komling Perme and DRCHO Dr N Nitik also spoke. (DIPRO)