Awareness prog on PMAY (G) conducted

CHANGLANG, 5 Oct: The Changlang DRDA organized an ‘awareness campaign-cum-training programme’ on PMAY (G) and other rural development programmes here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, ZPC Kapseng Kungkho expressed hope that the programme would be helpful to the PRI members, GBs and other beneficiaries present in conducting gram sabhas properly, as well as in implementing schemes.

DRDA PD Horki Diyum said that the government has “taken a mission to provide house to all houseless as per SECC data by the end of 2022 through PMAY (G) programme in village level.”

“Further, through MGNREGA programme, job seekers are being provided wages as per need by creating durable assets in our villages,” he added.

Khimiyang ZPM Kapjong Techi also spoke. (DIPRO)