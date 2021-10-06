Committee calls for expediting highway construction

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The Ziro Tai Anando Bagan Highway Committee (ZTAHC) has urged the MoRTH to direct the principal contractors, the authority engineers and the executing agency to expedite the construction of the Potin to Pangin (NH 13) stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway while ensuring quality work as per the design and specification.

In a letter to the MoRTH secretary, the committee said that, although

the works on the road are in progress, the pace of work and the quality of construction are not satisfactory and up to the mark.

The committee alleged that the principal contractors have sublet the works entirely to the subcontractors “in violation of the contract provisions of 49 percent.”

“The subcontractors have further sublet the works to multiple petty contractors and the actual work on ground are done by them, which has severely affected on the work quality,” the committee said.

Stating that there are many major and minor bridges all along the road which are yet to be constructed, the committee said that these bridge works should be taken up simultaneously along with the road construction works by the principal contractors without subletting them to sub-contractors.

It urged the principal contractors and the authority engineers to regularly monitor the execution of the road project to ensure quality construction.

The works on 351 kms of the road have been awarded to the contractors in nine packages and are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the committee has also written to the prime minister regarding the proposed highway from Daporijo to NH 15 in Assam via Dollungmukh/Gerukamukh-Anando Bagan.

In its letter, the committee said that the people of Upper Subansiri, Kamle and Lower Siang districts are still waiting for the nod from the PMO’s office for the construction of the proposed road.