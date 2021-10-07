Officers clarify on allegations of mismanagement

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Referring to the allegations of food grains mismanagement levelled by a group of villagers from Peri village in West Siang district, SIF & CS Sento Jossam and ASIF& CS Digmar Tally clarified that the case had already been settled twice by the boards of officers which were constituted for free and fair inquiry into the case.

Responding to the news items with the headline ‘Villagers seek suspension of officers’ published in this daily on 1 October, both Tally and Jossam, said: “This case has already been settled by the constituting board of officers on 8 September 2020 and again by a higher board of officers on 4 August this year by calling 15 PDS complained beneficiaries.”

The group of villagers, in their letter to the chief secretary, had sought immediate suspension of Tally and Jossam for “not distributing food grain items to the bonafide

ration cardholders covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) of M/s Bomkar Kamgo Fair Price Shop (FPS) in Peri village and making illegal profits out of the same.”

Both the officers, presently serving in the office of the West Siang deputy commissioner, further said that “the grievances of aggrieved beneficiaries had already been redressed with payment of food security allowance to 11 aggrieved AAY beneficiaries as per the prescribed guidelines.”

“Despite settling of the case, the allegation made by individuals of Peri village through print media is hurting the sentiment, mentally torturing and defaming the hard-earned prestige of Sento Jossam and Digmar Tally, who are in public service for the last 29 years with sincerity and dedication,” a press statement said.