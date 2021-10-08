IFCSAP observes ‘Guru Diwas’

TEZU, 7 Oct: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) observed the 6th ‘Guru Diwas’ in honour of Lambona Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, the initiator of the indigenous faith system in Arunachal Pradesh, at the Amik Ringya Hall here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

The programme started with the lighting of the ceremonial diya before the portrait of Talom Rukbo by IFCSAP president Katung Wahge.

Representatives of the IFCSAP from all seven districts of eastern Arunachal took part in the programme.

Earlier, a 12-member central team of the IFCSAP, led by Wahge, on its way to Tezu from Itanagar held an interactive session with members of its East Siang district unit.

The IFCSAP central team also held threadbare discussions on various issues and problems of the indigenous faith believers with the members of the seven districts’ IFCSAP units.