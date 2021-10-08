Lowang launches statewide SSG-21

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang launched the statewide Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG)-2021 from the department’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The SSG-2021 has been commissioned by the Centre’s drinking water & sanitation department to promote the national ranking of all the districts on the basis of quantitative and qualitative parameters. An independent agency, M/s IPSOS Research Private Ltd, has been assigned by the ministry to visit villages in Arunachal Pradesh to undertake surveys.

Lowang emphasized the need to “put some more energy to inculcate the people to be more active and ensure their participation in the survey to achieve the maximum output during the survey.”

The minister also stressed the need for having separate manpower for Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) activities, and highlighted the role of the panchayat leaders in maintaining cleanliness in the villages.

SBM (G) Mission Director Sentum Yomcha spoke on “the need for more cooperation with panchayat leaders and administration at district level for smooth implementation of solid and liquid waste management activities.”

PHE&WS (WZ) Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti asked the field officers to cooperate with the independent survey team which will visit 500 villages in 20 districts from 25 October to 23 December.

PHE&WS Secretary Rinchin Tashi informed that “the state attained the ODF status during December 2017, two year ahead of the national target, and constructed 1,83,058 individual household latrines.”

Informing that the SBM (G) Phase-II (2020-2025) was approved by the union cabinet in February 2020 “with focus on sustainability of ODF status and proper management of solid and liquid wastes in all the villages of the country,” he directed the field officers and officials to “score maximum points and make the programme a grand success.”

The launch was followed by a workshop, which was attended by the resource persons from the independent survey agency, SEs, EEs, AEs, JEs, consultants and block coordinators.