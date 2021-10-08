U-17 Subroto Cup football tournament begins in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 7 Oct: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang kicked off the district level U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament for both boys and girls at Padi Yubey stadium here on Thursday.

The inaugural match was played between the government secondary school, Yachuli and Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School, Hapoli. The latter defeated the former by two goals.

DDSE Tabia Chobin, DK Government Higher Secondary School Principal Tai Tach, HoDs and others attended the inaugural programme.

The tournament is being organized by the Lower Subansiri DDSE. (DIPRO)