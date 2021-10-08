Union sports min to visit state: SAA

NEW DELHI, 7 Oct: Union Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur is expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh on 29 October to take stock of the state’s sports infrastructure development, informed Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabang Taj.

Taj, who called on the union minister at the latter’s office in New Delhi on Thursday, informed that they held discussions on various steps to be initiated to promote games and sports in the state.

“The minister assured us to provide all possible assistance for the growth of various sports activities in the state. He also assured to interact with the SAA during his official tour to Arunachal Pradesh on 29 October,” Taj added.