BJP’s awareness campaign and ‘Seva aur samarpan’ celebration concludes

BHALUKPONG, 7 Oct: The state BJP’s 20-day awareness campaign and celebration of the ‘Seva aur samarpan’ programme concluded here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The party workers carried out cleanliness drives in public places and generated awareness on maintaining a clean environment through road shows during the campaign. Plantation drives were also part of the programme.

Addressing the concluding function, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that the celebration, which had started on 17 September, was held in “almost all the parts of the state.

Thrizino-Buragoan MLA Kumsi Sidisow also spoke.