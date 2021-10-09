Awareness prog on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan organized

PASIGHAT, 8 Oct: An awareness programme for dissemination of information on the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) was organized at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Friday.

The UBA is aimed at enabling the faculty members and students of higher educational institutions to work with rural people in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating the growth of villages.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika sought the village councils’ active participation in order to accomplish the mission of the flagship programme of the HRD ministry.

Assistant Professor Dr Yengkhom Disco Singh highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme. Assistant Professors Dr Punabati Heisnam and Ng Taibanganbi Chanu also spoke.

Sixteen village heads and representatives from five adopted villages (Balek, Mirsam, Mirbuk, Mirku and Tigra) attended the programme, which was sponsored by the UBA and IIT, New Delhi.