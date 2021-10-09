SDP on hand embroidery concludes in Mahadevpur

MAHADEVPUR, 8 Oct: Thirty unemployed rural women here in Namsai district attended a NABARD-sponsored skill development programme (SDP), which concluded here on Friday.

The SDP was designed to impart skills and knowledge on hand embroidery, and was conducted by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), according to a NABARD release.

Speaking on skill and the importance of value addition during the valedictory function, Mahadevpur EAC NL Naam encouraged the participants to stitch local traditional designs.

“The rural women can become entrepreneurs and set examples for others,” the EAC said.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy advised the trainees to “make unique items which can be marketed in local areas.”

Mahadevpur Apex Bank Branch Manager B Yaji assured to provide full support to the SHGs through bank credit, wherever possible.

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad explained “the support mechanism to SHGs and the importance of such SDPs to empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance.”