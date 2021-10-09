DC participates in ‘Veer jawan’ prog

DAPORIJO, 8 Oct: Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori participated in an outreach programme for ex-army personnel, themed ‘Veer jawan’, organized here by the Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board and the Sainik Welfare Organization on Friday.

Besides ex-army personnel and widows of ex-army men of the district, the programme was attended by all the HoDs.

During the programme, Lt Col TC Tayum from the Rajya Sainik Board highlighted the various benefits for the retired army personnel, and assured to help in “processing the documentations of all cases for submission to the higher authority for their retirement benefits.”

The DC expressed gratitude to Lt Col Tayum for visiting Daporijo, and assured to provide “all possible help from the district administration to the ex-army personnel in the process of availing their benefits.” (DIPRO)