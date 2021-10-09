CM announces devolution of powers to PRIs

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially announced the devolution of powers to the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) for 29 subjects, based on the Sustainable Inclusive Comprehensive and Empowerment (SPICE) model, here on Friday, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix, the council of ministers and MLAs.

The CM in his address said that democracy should start from the villages. “If the village is developed, it reflects the image of the nation,” Khandu said, and described empowerment of the PRIs as the key to grassroots level growth.

Highlighting the methods of devolving powers to the PRIs, the CM said that “10 percent of the state’s own resource shall be devolved to the PRIs from the next financial year.”

However, he clarified that grant aids will be allocated based on the ratio of 50:50 population and areas.

“Seventy percent will be the basic grants distribution, while 30 percent will be performance grants, based on performance,” he said.

“The numbers of gram panchayat and zilla parishad members in a district would not determine the allocation of fund; rather, fund would be distributed based on population and the area,” the CM stated.

He urged the PRI leaders and officers to work in tandem, and to attend technical sessions, so that no confusion arises in the future. He also asked the MLAs not to be confused about their powers and functions after the devolution of powers to the PRIs. He advised them to “have a planning to achieve sustainable development goals being set by United Nations.”

Khandu also informed that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would soon start two more air services, and that the HAL’s core team is coming to inspect the advanced landing grounds in the state. It is said that the HAL’s fixed-wing aircraft, like the VT 228, might resume operation.

Stressing on connectivity in Arunachal, Khandu informed that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 800 crores for 4G connectivity in 980 locations across the state.

Emphasizing the role of the PRI leaders in developing the grassroots level, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asked them to be clear on their powers, functions and limitations.

Felix asked the PRI leaders to ensure equitable distribution of funds and accountability in implementing projects. “Devolution of powers does not only mean giving powers to PRI leaders; it also empowers you to generate revenue,” he said.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar advocated “focusing on human resource development through extensive skill- and capacity-building training programmes in order to make the PRIs effective.”

The state cabinet had decided to devolve powers to the PRIs as per the 73rd constitutional amendment and the 11th schedule of the constitution in the cabinet meeting held on 29 September.

ZPC welcomes devolution of powers

Meanwhile, Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Likha Sangchhore welcomed the devolution of powers to the PRIs in the state, saying that it would strengthen local governance.

“It is a bold move by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix to devolve powers to the PRIs, which will strengthen and enhance the efficiency of local governance,” Sangchhore said.