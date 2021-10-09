Durga Puja celebration a low-key affair in Pasighat

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Oct: Celebration of Durga Puja at Sri Sri Anandamoyee Kalibari temple and Balaji Mandir here in East Siang district began without usual fanfare on Thursday.

The festival’s organizers have decided to keep the celebration a low-key affair this year, as well, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No idols of goddess Durga or other gods and goddesses have been installed at the festival venues.

The decision to perform ghot puja was taken by the organizers after the district administration granted permission (to observe the puja) with certain restrictions.

While Covid testing for the priests and the committee members has been made mandatory, there will be no cultural or any entertainment programmes this year, too. The district administration has also restricted mass gathering at the festival venues.

The business community in Ruksin is not organizing Durga Puja this year due to Covid restrictions.