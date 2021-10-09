Take cleanliness drives to villages: DC

TAWANG, 8 Oct: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok called for increasing the frequency of cleanliness drives in the district and taking such drives to the villages.

Chairing a district level committee meeting on ‘Clean India programme 2021’ here on Friday, the DC said, “Now with the opening of tourist permits, market areas need to be kept clean,” and asked the representatives of the market welfare committees to play a proactive role in this regard.

He informed that plastic carry bags of 50 microns and above only are permitted for use, and appealed to all to use paper cups at picnics and meetings.

Nehru Yuva Kendra’s district youth officer, Mahit Rabha informed about the purpose of constituting the district level committee, and the ‘Clean India programme 2021’. He placed a ‘cleanliness drive calendar’ for discussion.

EAC Tenzin Jambey also spoke. (DIPRO)