Firm’s proprietor denies allegation

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The proprietor of M/s Tayo Enterprises, Tayo Tallom Rending has denied the allegation made by the Dolum Welfare Society (DWS) and the Paat Welfare Society over the BRTF road (circuit house) to Jigi road under the PMGSY in Upper Subansiri and Kamle districts.

The societies have been demanding a Special Investigation Cell inquiry into the project, alleging huge discrepancies, such as gross violation of the DPR, substandard and low quality of works, etc.

Work on the 29-km Stage 1 PMGSY road had commenced on 24 March, 2017, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,612.85 lakhs under the Daporijo RWD division in Upper Subansiri.

However, the completion report was submitted by the Raga RWD division executive engineer on 13 May, 2020, as the road now falls under Kamle district.

In a statement made available to the media houses, Rending claimed that the allegation levelled by the societies “is baseless, frivolous, unsubstantiated, vexatious and fictitious, with an ulterior motive to extort money from the executing agency and the contractor.”

He went on to claim that, just after his firm received the work award letter, “an appeal letter was submitted by ASPYYWA president Takir Yitor, asking for financial assistance by giving his bank account details, stating that 3 percent of sanctioned amount has to be deducted for youths’ share.”

“On being refused to pay 3 percent, the ASPYYWA president started bombarding with complaints and representations in deputy commissioner Daporijo and chief secretary office,” Rending claimed.

He said that, “after a joint inspection, it was found that two 1.50 metre s/culverts and five s/culverts of wing wall were completely damaged, which was subsequently rectified in compliance with the directives from the executive engineer RWD Raga within the defect liability period as per the agreement (Clause 32.1) of the SBD.”

“To our utter surprise and dismay, despite the work ‘BRTF road (circuit house) to Jigi’ (Stage 1) and the rectification work being satisfactorily executed and completed by M/s Tayo Enterprises, the DWS and the ASPYYWA have again submitted representation to the deputy commissioner, Raga, Kamle, alleging gross irregularities and non-completion of PMGSY road from Daporijo circuit house 0 Point to Jigi village (Stage 1) without any substantial proof or evidence,” Rending added.

He termed the allegation “nothing but a tool to settle their scores against the firm and the department for not fulfilling their illegal and unlawful demand.”

The societies have also accused the third-party monitoring committee of colluding with the department and the contractor, and have demanded that their role should be thoroughly investigated.