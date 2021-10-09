NHPC CMD meets delegation from Dollungmukh

FARIDABAD, 8 Oct: A delegation of local representatives from Dollungmukh in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh met NHPC CMD AK Singh at the NHPC’s corporate office here in Haryana on Friday.

NHPC Projects Director Biswajit Basu was also present at the meeting, while Subansiri Lower Project Executive Director Vipin Gupta joined the meeting virtually.

The CMD highlighted “the desire of both the central as well as the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for completion of the flagship 2,000 mw NHPC Subansiri Lower Project.”

He gave assurance that the interests of the local people of Dollungmukh would be safeguarded, and said that “all should work as one family towards completion of this prestigious project.”

The delegation is scheduled to visit various NHPC power stations located in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including Nimmo Bazgo, Chutak, Uri-I, Uri-II and Kishanganga, to experience firsthand the working of hydropower stations.