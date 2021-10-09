Wildlife Week celebrated at PTR

SEIJOSA, 8 Oct: Wildlife Week was celebrated at the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Pakke-Kessang district with various programmes involving school students.

At the Seijosa wildlife range, PTR DFO T Pali briefed the students on the methods that have been adopted by the forest department to ensure abundance of biodiversity in Pakke. He also highlighted the role of students and the local community in conservation of wildlife and habitats.

Range Forest Officer Mayuk Lamgu took the students on a ‘nature trail’ inside the PTR, where they were shown pugmarks of leopards and hoof-marks of sambar and other wildlife.

Later, the DFO distributed prizes and certificates to the winners of essay and drawing competitions on ‘wildlife conservation’, which had been conducted among the students.

Students from VKV Seijosa, VKV Nivedita-Vihar Seijosa, GHSS Seijosa, government secondary school, Darlong and government middle school, Niti Darlong took part in it.

At the Tippi wildlife range under the PTR, teachers and students from nearby schools – Navajyoti Royal Heritage School, the government middle school, Tippi, and St Xavier’s School, Bhalukpong – participated in the event along with wildlife officials and local youths.

Range Forest Officer Kime Rambia and Saniya Chaplod from the Nature Conservation Foundation interacted with the students and teachers.

They took the participants to the Nature Interpretation Centre and the diorama to create awareness about the intricate relationship among forests, wildlife and ecological services.