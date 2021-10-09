Retd IRS officer donates for community hall

AALO, 8 Oct: Retired IRS officer Doli Loyi, who hails from Kabu village in West Siang district, handed over a cheque for Rs 5,00,000 for construction of an annexe to the gumin kiin (community hall) in Kabu village on 6 October.

The cheque was handed over to Gida Isi Committee president Minli Loyi by Domo Loyi on behalf of the retired officer.

Doli Loyi said that the donation, made from his GPF account savings, was an endeavour to give back to the village where he was born.

Meanwhile, Yomcha ADC Hento Karga donated a 32-inch LCD TV with a set of Airtel TV receiver to the community health centre (CHC) in Kamba on 7 October.

Interacting with the CHC’s MO and nurses, Karga assured to “lend helping hand for the cause of the hospital in near future.” (DIPRO)