Mahindra launches XUV700 in Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 8: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched the much awaited car of the year “Mahindra XUV 700” in Iconic Automobiles,Naharlagun.

The launch was done by Lakhinandan Pegu, AGM State Bank of India, SME in presence of Abdul Malik, Corporate Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

XUV700 has already created history by achieving 25,000 booking all over india within the first 57 minutes of booking opening on 07-Oct-2021.

XUV700 is the first car in this segment that comes with Advanced Driver Assistant Service as well as in-built Alexa features that enables the driver of the car to drive with more safety and comfort, stated a press release.

Apart from that, the XUV700 comes loaded with features like 6 way power memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Auto booster headlamps, Latest gen Electronic Stability Programme,

Driver Drowsiness Detection, Cruise control, Dual zone Climate Control, 360 degree surround view, 3D audio system from Sony, Electric Smart Door Handles, Wireless Charging and biggest sunroof in its segment.

XUV700 comes with 2 engine options available in both petrol and diesel with manual and automatic transmission.The petrol engine comes in 200 PS that produces 380 Nm of torque and the diesel engine comes in M-Hawk that produces 185 PS of power with 450 Nm of torque that makes both the engine the most powerful in its segment.

XUV700 comes in two variants as MX and AX series. The ex-showroom price for MX variants starts at Rs 12.49 lakh for petrol and Rs 12.99 lakh for diesel whereas the AX series starts at Rs 14.49 lakh for petrol and Rs 14.99 lakh for diesel.