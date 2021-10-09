Unidentified body found

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: An unidentified female dead body was found on 7 October on the northeastern side of NH 415 in Chimpu.

“The dead body is decomposed and beyond identification, wearing a black T-shirt with the word ‘DONNA’ written on it in white and pink half-pants with white floral prints,” DSP (HQ) K Sikom informed in a release.

The body now lies in the mortuary of the RK Mission Hospital here. A case (Chimpu PS UD Case No 03/21 u/s 174 CrPC) has been registered and investigation is underway.

Any information related to the identity of the dead body may be given to the Itanagar SDPO on the mobile phone number 9436208679, or the Chimpu PS OC on the mobile number 8795843266.