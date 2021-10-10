16 Covid cases reported on Sat

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The state on Saturday reported 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom three are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest seven cases, followed by four cases in West Kameng and two cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 4.3 percent, West Kameng reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

There is one active containment zone each in Lohit (39 cases), Namsai (13 cases), Tirap (33 cases), Tawang (36 cases) and Lower Dibang Valley (19 cases) districts.

Altogether 120 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday (see full bulletin)