Nature camp organized for NSS volunteers

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Oct: The Borguli range of the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary organized a two-day nature camp for 15 NSS volunteers of JN College here in East Siang district from Thursday as part of the Wildlife Week celebration.

The students were taken to some of the strategic locations in the sanctuary, where they sighted sambars, wild elephants, buffaloes, hog deer and various other wild animals.

The wildlife officials said the camp was organized to create awareness among the college students on the sanctuary’s ecosystem and the importance of protecting wildlife.

NSS Programme Officers Dr Temin Payum and Ing Perme led the students.