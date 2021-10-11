APWWS celebrates 42nd foundation day

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated its 42nd foundation day at the Don Bosco Youth Centre here on Sunday. The event saw the participation of members of all the district units and affiliated bodies of the APWWS.

The celebration started with flag hoisting by APWWS president Gumri Ringu.

During the event, former APWWS presidents and secretaries-general, along with pioneer groups, senior members of the APWWS and the presidents and general secretaries of the APWWS’ district branches and affiliated bodies were felicitated.

Ringu read out the preamble and the objectives and achievements of the APWWS.

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling in her speech said that “today’s foundation day celebration is a historic day where our pioneers, former presidents and secretaries-general and senior members who sacrificed their lives for the women’s movement are being felicitated.”

Advocate Pritam Taffo spoke about “gender parity in the context of law provided under various provisions of law.”

Senior members Tadar Yadir, DC Mihu Malo, Bengia Dipti Tadar and Sonamati Welly Thongchi shared stories of their long struggle for women’s rights.

They asked the members to keep on working to uplift the society and ensure welfare of the women of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Say it loud, say it proud, I am social worker,” they said.

APWWS chief coordinator Tojum Potom also spoke.

The Itanagar and Naharlagun units of the APWWS presented a cultural programme.

Members of 34 APWWS units and affiliated bodies attended the celebration.