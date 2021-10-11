‘Protect our Wetlands Iconic Week’ concludes

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The ‘Protect our Wetlands Iconic Week’ celebration, held from 4 to 10 October by the State Wetland Authority as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, concluded at Ganga Lake (Geker Sinyik) here on Sunday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning & Development) K Kire spoke about the importance of wetlands and the various kinds of wetlands in the world.

“Unlike other marine ecosystems, which are not available here, we have inland water bodies here and they should be conserved to the best extent,” Kire said.

Additional PCCF KB Singh informed about how many nations are fighting for water.

“The Indian states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are in dispute over the Cauvery water and the court has been unable to decide on the matter. Our state is lucky to have these natural resources in abundance and needs to ensure their conservation,” he said.

Environment & Climate Change Director D Dohu Robin requested the local villagers, school students, the public and government officials to come forward in protecting the wetlands.

“Come forward as friends and family of Ganga Lake and save it from degeneration and ecosystem threats such as encroachment and siltation,” he said.

Former GPM Kara Topu said that the villagers have always been proactive in protecting the lake “but nothing substantial was coming from the government to improve the lake.”

A student of Itanagar-based Nichipu Residential Senior Secondary School, J Flago shared his experience and said that “there should not be direct discharge into water bodies,” adding that “rainwater and lake water displacement could be conserved by making storage tanks wherever feasible.”

The school’s principal, Praveen Francis offered tips on protecting the wetlands.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Environment & Climate Change) Rajesh S also spoke.

Later, a ‘nature walk’ was led by CAMPA DCF Ankit Kumar, during which he spoke on the importance of wetlands and the various threats to wetlands, such as plastic and solid wastes.

Senior officials from the environment, forests & climate change department also participated in the programme.