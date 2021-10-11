Gov seeks reliable telecom services in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Governor BD Mishra emphasized on providing secure and reliable integrated telecommunication services in the state.

During a meeting with union MoS for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, Mishra said that “in modern times, most of the developmental projects are promoted and progressed by online processing. Further, in the present Covid pandemic period, students are fully dependent on online classes. It is, therefore, essential that high quality internet services must be available in every location in the state all the time.”

He added that affordable communication network would go a long way in accelerating inclusive socioeconomic development of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoS assured the governor that he would “ensure the best availability of telecommunication services in the state.” (Raj Bhavan)