HC directs vig dept to conduct prelim enquiry into road construction

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the state’s vigilance department to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the approach road from Ribang to the tourist home in Sede, in Pijeriang circle of Pakke-Kessang district, executed through the Pakke-Kessang PWD division executive engineer under SIDF 2018-19.

The HC issued the directive based on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Logo Natung, of Rebang (Sede) village, on 7 July, 2021, alleging that there were discrepancies and misappropriation of fund in the project.

Natung in his PIL also alleged that, though the FIR was lodged with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the vigilance department, no action has been initiated yet.

Directing the SIC to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter within two months, Justice Nani Tagia asked the SIC to register a regular FIR if it finds that a cognizable offence has been committed.

“To make preliminary enquiry on complaint dated 07.07.2021 filed by the petitioner before the officer-in-charge, Special Vigilance Cell, Itanagar forthwith, which shall be completed within a period of 2 (two) months, any commission of cognizable offence is made out in the enquiry made, the respondent authority shall register a regular FIR and investigate the matter in accordance with law,” Justice Tagia stated in his direction.

In the FIR he lodged with the SIC, Natung said that the 1.170-km approach road project was sanctioned under SIDF 2018-19 with an amount of Rs 50 lakhs. However, he said, “the Pakke-Kessang PWD division executive engineer prepared a detailed project report of Rs 49,04,325.”

He alleged that the PWD division’s EE, AE and JE, in collusion with the contractor, M/s Pring Enterprises, cheated the state government by fraudulently paying the contractor Rs 40,66,901 despite no work having been carried out.

Natung claimed that the road was actually constructed by Sushee Infra & Mining Pvt Ltd in 2017, following a request from the villagers of Rebang (Sede). He further claimed that the Pakke-Kessang PWD division showed the work as having been executed by it, “with an ulterior motive to siphon off public money from the state exchequer.”

Earlier, speaking to a local channel, the proprietor of M/s Pring Enterprises denied the allegation.