Illegal timbers seized, workers cautioned

KHONSA, 10 Oct: Members of the Namsang Youth Council, led by chief of Namsang Sanwang Lowangdong, seized at least 30 pieces of sawn timbers along with four chainsaws from three illegal camps along the New Namsang-Longkhong road in Tirap district on Saturday.

They cautioned the workers and the drivers of two pickup trucks against coming to the area again to work and transport the planks.

They initiated the action after the individuals involved in the illegal timber operation ignored their repeated warnings. (DIPR)