Mental Health Day observed

DLSA organizes awareness camp for jail inmates

PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: The East Siang district legal services authority (DLSA) organized a ‘free legal aid awareness-cum-counselling and yoga session’ for the inmates of the Pasighat sub-jail on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

The occasion also marked the 25th anniversary of the Legal Services Day under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority. This year’s theme was ‘Mental health in an unequal world’. Sixty-four jail inmates and 18 police personnel participated in the programme.

Psychologist Kenyam Pertin from the district mental health programme conducted one-on-one counselling for the inmates, while yoga therapist from the drug de-addiction centre, Kajol Lego taught yoga and meditation to deal with mental disorders, anxiety, stress, depression, headache and chronic ailments.

Retainer advocate Denzing Sonuwal highlighted the roles and activities of the legal services authority, which includes various legal services schemes for providing legal assistance to the marginalized and poor people.

The Lohit DLSA carried out a door-to-door campaign, creating awareness among the villagers of Jhalukbari, while the West Siang DLSA, in collaboration with the women & child development department, provided legal assistance and created legal awareness on various topics among the elders of Pobdi village.

In the Itanagar capital region, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Deepak Nabam Living Home, organized a legal awareness camp for the inmates of the living home.

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai and her team of legal aid counsellors conducted the camp. (DIPRO & others)