Need for separate cadres in Arunachal

Governor BD Mishra, who addressed the special session of the assembly during the visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, requested him for help in increasing the tenure of IAS and IPS officers of senior rank to a minimum of three to four years, and a minimum of five years for junior rank IAS and IPS officers in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu too made a similar plea while interacting with the media. Arunachal Pradesh does not have separate cadres for IAS, IPS and IFS. The civil service officers posted in the state come under the AGMUT cadre.

CM Pema Khandu has on several occasions appealed for creation of a separate cadre for the state, but the central government is yet to heed his plea. In the absence of separate cadres, the IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in the state stay for a short period of two to three years. This hampers the developmental projects in the state. Therefore, the appeal for increasing the tenures of the IAS and IPS officers posted in the state makes sense. There is a BJP government both at the Centre and in the state. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is an MP from Arunachal Pradesh. Perhaps this is the best time for either creating a separate cadre or increasing the tenures of union civil servants. This is going to play an important role in shaping the future of the state.