Airtel announces Rs 6000 cash back on purchase of smart phones from leading brands

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Bharti Airtel has on Saturday, as part of its Mera Pehla Smartphone program announced an initiative to enable customers to upgrade to quality smartphones and enjoy a world-class digital experience on its high speed network.

A release from the company informed that Airtel will be offering an attractive cash back of Rs 6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced upto Rs 12,000 (appx.) from leading brands. Over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit. To know more about the initiative and the list of eligible handsets visit https://www.airtel.in/4g-upgrade.

To avail the Rs. 6000 cash back benefit, a customer needs to recharge with a Airtel prepaid pack of INR 249 or above continuously (as per pack validity) for 36 months. The customer will receive the cash back in two parts -the first installment of Rs 2000 after 18 months and the remaining Rs 4000 after 36 months.

For e.g. A customer opts for a device priced Rs 6000. She enjoys generous data quotas and unlimited calling benefits with every Airtel repaid recharge to unlock a superior smartphone experience. At the end of 36 months, with an attractive cash back benefit of Rs 6000, the customer gets back her entire investment in the device while being able to stay digitally connected.

Customers opting for this program are also eligible for a one time free screen replacement by Servify in case of damage. This offers an additional cost benefit upto Rs 4800 (estimated cost of screen replacement for a Rs.12,000 Smartphone). Once customer is on an eligible recharge pack, the screen replacement enrollment can be done on Airtel Thanks App within 90 days period.

Along with unlimited calling and generous data benefits, customers enjoy a range of exclusive Airtel Thanks benefits with their prepaid recharges. These include free Wynk Music subscription and 30 day trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition.

According to director marketing & communications Shashwat Sharma, “Smartphones are now a basic need especially, in the post pandemic world, as customers look at accessing a range of services digitally. As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice. We will continue to bring to market a range of interventions as part of this innovative program and enable customers to get on to the digital highway.”