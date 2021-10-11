Unemployment among qualified nurses discussed

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: The All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU) discussed the issue of unemployment among qualified nurses in a meeting with different banggo student unions here in East Siang district on Sunday.

AESDSU president Oyin Yosung blamed the state government for the growing unemployment among the nurses in the state, alleging that no post

has been created for them in the past several years despite repeated pleas.

The students also took serious note of the undue delay in appointing a vice chancellor (VC) for the state-run Arunachal University, and decided to approach the government for posting of a VC there.