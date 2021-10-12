‘Parvesh’ camp for scouts, guides held

DEED, 11 Oct: A two-day ‘parvesh’ camp organized by the Lower Subansiri district unit of the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) for the students of the secondary school here concluded on 10 October.

During the camp, district training organizer Doyom Yorbik created awareness on the drug menace and the Covid-19 pandemic, while DDSE Tabia Chobin exhorted the students to be disciplined and refrain from falling into the vicious circle of drug addiction.

Speaking about the importance of BSG programmes, Chobin said that “these programmes instil a sense of patriotism, awareness on various social issues, and helps in the personality development of the students.”

Officials from the education department and block functionaries also attended the closing ceremony. (DIPRO)