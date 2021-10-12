Int’l conference commemorating Mahatma Gandhi begins at RGU

RONO HILLS, 11 Oct: A two-day online ‘International conference on contextualizing Gandhi in the paradigms of literature, culture and social transformation’ began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

Jointly organized by RGU’s English and social work departments, the conference is part of the university’s celebration of the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Prior to this, the English department had organized a five-day online lecture series on Mahatma Gandhi from 4 to 8 October. Essay competition and skits, as well as poster making, were also organized as part of the weeklong celebration.

In the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha called upon the participants to “realize the true meaning of honesty in personal and professional lives.”

Also present on the first day of the conference was Prof Sanjai Bhatt, the founding president of the National Association of Professional Social Workers in India.

Prof Bhatt urged all to “realize the importance of social capital and family,” which he said are “getting neglected in our blind rush towards material pursuits, which Bapu always warned as the source of all evils.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr David Pertin and Hyderabad-based Gandhi-King Foundation’s chief trustee Prof Gollanapalli Prasad also spoke.

The first day of the conference featured three technical sessions, during which around 12 participants from different parts of the country presented their research papers on Mahatma Gandhi.