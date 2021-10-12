CDE prog for dentists held

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Speakers from different branches of dentistry, including paedondontist Dr Ochin Tatak, endodontist Dr Tage Tamo and oral and maxillofacial surgeons Drs Kayon Ratan and Luksi Jilen delivered talks at the 6th continuing dental education (CDE) programme organized by the state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) at a city hotel here last Saturday.

The programme, along with an exhibition stall, was inaugurated by SPO Dr Rajshree Sumnyan, in the presence of IDA state unit president Dr Opok Pertin and a host of other experts in dentistry.

The CDE programme was attended by 113 dental surgeons from different parts of the state.