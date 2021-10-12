Revised guidelines on festival celebration discussed

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Matters related to the implementation of the revised guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board were discussed during a meeting chaired by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Likha Tejji here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, comprising, among others, Itanagar SDPO K Sikom, Youth Initiative for Clean River chairman SD Loda, environmental activist Oyir Komboh and members of various Durga Puja committees, the IMC commissioner informed that the National Green tribunal has issued the revised guidelines “in view of safeguarding the environment, especially to minimize pollution to rivers and other bodies,” while the IMC legal advisor highlighted the directions contained in the guidelines. “Non-compliance with the guidelines is punishable under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act, 1986,” he informed.

Loda suggested that “restricted numbers of puja pandals may be constructed, so that pollution levels can be controlled.” He also requested the IMC to establish sewerage and septage management plants at the earliest “to reduce the entering of pollutants into the water bodies.”

Komboh said that, “besides idol immersion, many other forms of pollution, such as noise pollution, plastic waste and air pollution also occur during the puja period,” and requested the IMC to develop a comprehensive plan involving all stakeholders to control pollution during the festive times.

The SDPO on his part requested the puja committees to “coordinate with the police for regulating traffic, maintaining Covid protocol, etc, so as to avoid happening of any untoward action.”

The IMC commissioner suggested taking measures such as “immersing idols in artificial lakes as per guidelines, which can be cleared by the IMC the next day to avoid pollution to the water bodies.”

He also requested the puja committees to minimize the use of plastic, and to serve prasads in biodegradable plates.

Tejji further requested the puja committees to install dustbins in and around the pandals and check noise pollution.

A committee was formed to identify a location for idol immersion as per the NGT guidelines.