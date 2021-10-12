Statewide cleanliness drives underway

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has launched cleanliness drives across the state as part of the month-long ‘Clean India campaign’ launched to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

The campaign was launched by the union youth affairs & sports ministry on 1 October. In Arunachal, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh S Singh launched it in Itanagar.

According to the NYKS, its volunteers are taking part in the drives every day in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Seppa (East Kameng), Lohit, Tawang, Bomdila (West Kameng), Aalo (West Siang), Khonsa (Tirap) and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri).

“Plastic waste collection activities are also being carried out in all the districts in collaboration with the district administrations, social groups, NSS, individuals and government departments,” state NYKS director Inkhuanguang said in a release.