Union seeks teachers for GHSS

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union has requested the education secretary to post relievers against the six PGTs and two TGTs who have been transferred from the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Palin.

In a letter to the secretary, the union said that the eight teachers were transferred from the GHSS as per Order No 03/PGT/2021 issued by the secondary education directorate.

“But no reliever has joined yet, which causes lots of hurdles in the studies of the students,” it said, and requested the secretary to post subject teachers to the GHSS at the earliest.