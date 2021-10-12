2 liquor shops sealed, IMFL confiscated from 26 shops

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Two liquor shops in the capital, M/s MR Wineshop and M/s KR Wineshop, were sealed by a team of officials from the tax, excise & narcotics department here recently for operating beyond the permitted time.

The team also confiscated IMFL from at least 26 kiosks (ghumtis) and restaurants in A Sector, P Sector, Gandhi Market, H Sector, Police Colony, ESS Sector, Vivek Vihar, Upper Vivek Vihar, DNGC Road, and from behind the civil secretariat area, informed Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Nabam Nagung.