PDS issues discussed

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The food & civil supplies department’s State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (SLVMC) Chairman Anok Wangsa and SLVMC member Nima Sange discussed issues related to the public distribution system (PDS) in the state with Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang at the latter’s civil secretariat office here on Monday.

The minister advised the committee to properly supervise the schemes under the National Food Security Act, 2013, “in order to ensure that all the schemes under NFSA 2013 are implemented genuinely and in a transparent manner to reach the targeted people of the state.”