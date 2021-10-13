Cleanliness drive conducted

RAMKU, 12 Oct: Officials and staff of the Upper Siang KVK, along with panchayat members and villagers carried out a cleanliness drive and a plantation drive at Ramku village on Tuesday.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Oyinti Megu Basar apprised the villagers of the environmental degradation caused by plastic waste. She emphasized on promoting compost-making and vermicomposting in the village “by segregating kitchen waste along with other biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable waste produced in every household.”

The KVK officials advised the villagers not to use chemical fertilizers and weedicides, especially Round-Up, as these chemical products contain carcinogens and are harmful for human health as well as the ecosystem.

Dustbins were later distributed to the villagers.