TEZU, 12 Oct: The All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU) conducted social service drives at the government secondary schools in Telluliang and Tezu in Lohit district on Tuesday.

“Social service will be conducted till 29 October, 2021 in Lohit and Anjaw districts,” AMSU president Asendo Mithi said, and requested the people to join the drives.

AMSU general secretary Basman Yun said that the union will also donate desks, benches and plastic chairs to various schools.