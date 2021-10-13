Int’l conference on Mahatma Gandhi concludes

RONO HILLS, 12 Oct: The online two-day international conference on ‘Contextualizing Gandhi in the paradigms of literature, culture and social transformation’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Tuesday.

The prizes and awards to the winners in various categories of competitions were also announced during the valedictory function. There were three different categories of awards for the paper presenters.

The Gandhian Literary Award for Research Papers from Literary Perspective was awarded to Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad from RGU and Sumit Kumar Singh from Patna University.

The Gandhian Practice Model Award for Practical Recommendations to Policymakers and Practitioners went to Dr Sharmistha Bhattacharjee of Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Tamil Nadu, and Dr Kirti Arya from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The award for Young Scholars on Gandhian Research went to Dikshita Mahanta and Tapi Chama.

The conference was attended by participants from Nepal, Scotland, America and Bangladesh, besides India.

More than 40 research papers were received for the conference, out of which the awards were conferred “based on presentation, contents and understanding by the paper presentations,” the university informed in a release.

The valedictory session was chaired by RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra, and the valedictory address was delivered by former dean and senior professor at the School of Social Sciences and International Studies, Pondicherry University, Prof Periyakrishna Moorthy.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Social Sciences Dean Prof Tana Showren and other eminent personalities were present during the valedictory session.

Social Work Department Head (in-charge) Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Assistant Professor Dr Prachand Narayan Piraji were the convenors and moderators of the technical sessions as well as the valedictory session.

The conference was jointly organized by RGU’s English and social work departments as part of the weeklong celebration of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.