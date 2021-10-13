Emulate the progress in eastern Arunachal

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during his visit to remote Anjaw district on Monday claimed that the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) is going on in full swing across the state. The TAH is the most ambitious road project to be taken up in the state. It aims to connect all the district headquarters of the state. Once completed, the TAH is expected to provide seamless road connectivity in the state. This project was sanctioned during the UPA era, and till now it is yet to be completed.

The construction of the TAH has been progressing smoothly in the eastern part of the state. The road connectivity has significantly improved in eastern Arunachal due to the TAH. Barring a few stretches, the majority of work has either been completed or is on the verge of completion. However, the progress has been slow in central Arunachal Pradesh. The Potin-Pangin stretch of the TAH is still lagging behind. In districts like Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, Leparada and West Siang, the construction of the TAH has been very slow. Issues like compensation, forest clearance, etc, have hurt the progress of the TAH. The state government needs to give special focus to speed up the work in these districts. The people also need to extend all possible support. The eastern region of the state is reaping rich benefits of the improved road connectivity. The rest of the state can learn a lot from them.