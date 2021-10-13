Kalinga brown chicks distributed to farmers

LONGDING, 12 Oct: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) distributed 3,500 Kalinga brown day-old chicks (DOC) to 35 beneficiaries under the tribal sub-plan project on Tuesday.

“Each farmer received 100 DOC along with feeds for 15 days, and vitamin, mineral and other medicine package,” the KVK informed in a release.

The farmers were also given the vaccination schedule chart for Ranikhet disease and infectious bursal disease. They were asked to collect the vaccine on time from the KVK office, since the vaccine needs to be maintained in cold storage.