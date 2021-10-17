TMPK observes 50th foundation day

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

JONAI, 16 Oct: The Takam Mising Poring Kebang (TMPK) – the All Mising Students’ Union of Assam – on Saturday observed its 50th foundation day in nine districts of Assam, including Dhemaji, covering as many as 1,726 Mising populated villages of the state.

TMPK central committee president Raj Kumar Morang informed that about 150 sub-committees simultaneously organized the programme in the presence of prominent Mising citizens, elected councillors of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and other invited guests.

The union’s leaders and functionaries discussed their 50-year-long journey in the field of socioeconomic and political development. They also recalled their bitter experiences during the autonomy movement which finally led to the creation of the MAC.

Three persons – Boga Medok, Noresh Taid and Anjana Pegu – lost their lives during the autonomy movement.

The TMPK had launched its year-long golden jubilee programme at Jonai (Dhemaji) early this year, in the presence of a host of Assam ministers and MLAs. But their subsequent activities were hit by the Covid-19 situation.

The concluding programme is scheduled to be held at Gogamukh in February next year.