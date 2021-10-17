2nd Kalikho Pul Memorial State TT C’ship from 28 Oct

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA) is going to conduct the 2nd Kalikho Pul Memorial State Table Tennis Championship at Siddhartha Hall here on 28 and 29 October.

Earlier known as the State Table Tennis Championship Tournament, the tournament was renamed ‘Kalikho Pul Memorial State Table Tennis Championship’, following a request from the family members of the late chief minister to name the tournament after him.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, TTA members informed that about 15 districts and five institutions are presently affiliated to TTA and will pitch participants in the tournament.

TTA president Kamta Lapung informed that the organization, formed in 2010, is affiliated to the Table Tennis Federation of India, the Arunachal Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of Arunachal.

“TTA has organized seven tournaments in the state so far, and has participated in about 16 national level tournaments,” TTA secretary Passang Dorjee Megeji informed.

He further informed that the tournament will have four categories: cadet boys & girls (singles), sub-junior boys & girls (singles & doubles), junior boys & girls (singles & doubles) and senior men & women (singles & doubles team events).

TTA’s technical director Gourey Oinam informed that all the participating districts and institutions are to clear their annual affiliation fees prior to the tournament.

The registration fee for the teams will be Rs 2,000, along with an additional Rs 500 per day per person towards boarding and lodging charges. The registration fee for additional single entries will be Rs 1,000, with no provision for boarding and lodging for the single entries, added Oinam.

The last date of entry is 20 October.

The winners, runners-up and the second runners-up in each category will be awarded medals, cash rewards and certificates.