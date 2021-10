Over 350 people benefitted from a free medical camp organized at Nampong in Changlang district by the 171 Bn CRPF on Monday. Among others, local MLA Laisam Simai, CRPF DIGP (Ops) Rajeev Ranjan, and 171 Bn CRPF Commandant Sameer Kumar Srivastava visited the camp. – Pisi Zauing