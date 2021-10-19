Cyclists from Arunachal and Assam tour Majuli island

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Members of the Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) and the Lakhimpur Cycling Club (LCC) toured Assam’s Majuli district – the biggest river island in the world – from 15 to 17 October, covering a distance of around 350 kms.

The cyclists, led by ICC president Ijum Gadi and LCC president Rajendra Chutia, camped on the bank of the Luit river on day one, and discussed various issues of common interest.

On the second day, the team went on a whirlwind tour of the district and visited its cultural heritage sites and famous satras, including Auniati Satra and its museum, and Mokha and Samaguri satras. They also witnessed mask craftsmanship works and visited the traditional villages. They halted for the night on the bank of the Brahmaputra at Shikari Sapori.

On the final day of the tour, the team met the villagers of Shikari Gaon and learnt about their way of living. Also, a discussion was held on “general understanding of the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and their similarities and uniqueness,” the ICC informed in a release.

The cycling clubs from the two states agreed to conduct such joint meets and tours in the future, as well.