Districts have to pay higher prices as fuel price rise hits Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Even as the capital’s residents are raising concern over the rapidly increasing fuel prices, other districts in the state have to pay higher prices.

As per local sources, in Namsai, petrol is currently being sold for Rs 100.59 per litre and diesel is being sold for Rs 93.62 per litre. In Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), petrol is being sold for Rs 101.01 per litre and diesel for Rs 93.95 per litre. In Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), the price of petrol is about Rs 100.63/litre and that of diesel is around Rs 90/litre. In Aalo, petrol is being sold for Rs 101.86 per litre and diesel is being sold for Rs 93.96 per litre. In Ziro (Lower Subansiri), petrol is priced at Rs 98.49/litre and diesel at Rs 91.60/litre. In Bomdila (West Kameng), petrol is priced at Rs 102.45 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.99 per litre.

While the Indian Oil Corporation depot in Doimukh feeds the fuel stations in and around the ICR and Papum Pare, the high fuel rates in the districts are due to the transportation charges, said a fuel depot owner.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been witnessing a steady rise across the nation as well as the state, with hikes of Rs 3.65 (petrol) and Rs 4.24 (diesel) per litre in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) over 18 days.

The price of petrol in the ICR was Rs 94.51/litre on 1 October. It saw a daily increase of about 23 paise in the beginning of October to an increase of 32 paise towards mid-October. The current price of petrol is Rs 98.16/litre.

Diesel price also saw an increase of 29 paise in early October. With the last increase of 34 paise per litre, diesel is currently being sold at Rs 91.32 per litre in the ICR.

Similarly, Xtra premium petrol has witnessed a price hike of Rs 3.64 since 1 October in the capital.

Speaking to this daily about the rising fuel prices, an entrepreneur said that he is avoiding taking up unnecessary distant work and he and his business partner are carpooling as much as possible.

A housewife said that increase in petrol price also results in an increase in the prices of everyday household items and disrupts her monthly budget.

“Going to the market by autorickshaw or Tempo also becomes a hassle. They increase the fare, saying that petrol price has gone up and the price rarely or never comes down,” she said.